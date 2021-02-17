Redmi has just revealed the launch date of its upcoming Note 10 series. The series will launch globally on March 4. Now the landing page on Xiaomi India is giving us some hints about the new phones. Let’s have a look at these.

Redmi Note 10 Teasers outline Key Features

First of all, the upcoming phone will come with an all-new design that is lighter and slimmer than its predecessors. We can see a punch-hole display in one of the teasers which also mentions Gorilla Glass protection on the front and an IP52 rating. Moreover, the phone will come with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The back of the device is curved while the display appears to be flat.

Moreover, the series will come with improved specs including Hi-Res audio, faster charging and a Snapdragon chipset. The Redmi Note 10 is expected to come in white, green and grey colours while the Pro model will come in bronze, blue and grey.

According to the leaks, the phone will come with three storage options, 4/64 GB, 6/128 GB and 8/256 GB. Moreover, it will come with a 16MP selfie camera. On the software side, we will see Android 10 with MIUI 12 out of the box. The Pro version will come with 108MP sensor. On the other hand, the non-pro version will have a 64MP main camera.

