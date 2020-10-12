



We have been getting the rumours about the Redmi Note 10 for a while now. However now, the phone has appeared on Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station revealing more details about its specs. Redmi Note 10 to Come with 108MP Camera and Snapdragon 750G.

He claims that the top model of the Note 10 will be powered by the Snapdragon 750G. Moreover, it will have a 108MP primary camera. Whereas, the vanilla version of the phone will come with MediaTek’s Dimensity 720 and also it will have a 48MP main shooter.

The new leak has also revealed that the phones will come with LCD panels and punch hole cutouts. Additionally, the top model will pack a 4,800 mAh battery and 33W charging.

Just recently, we have told you that Xiaomi is working on a Cheapest Phone with 108MP Camera to Release Soon. A renowned Weibo leakster has revealed the codenames of the two phones along with the model number of the one with the 108MP camera. The code names of both phones are Gauguin and GauguinPro. The Pro version will come with 108MP sensor. On the other hand, the non-pro version will have a 64MP main camera.

