Over the past few days, many reports are circulating on the internet regarding the upcoming Redmi Note 11 series. The phone has also appeared in official renders. Furthermore, the company has officially confirmed the launch date of the series which is October 28th. The series will include vanilla, a Pro and a Pro + version. Today, Xiaomi CEO, Lei Jun, released a poster that shows the appearance of the Redmi Note 11. Lei Jun said, “There are not many phones with 3.5mm headphone jacks.” It means, Redmi Note 11 series to retain the 3.5mm headphone jack.

Redmi Note 11 Series to Retain the 3.5mm Headphone Jack

Some of the high-end smartphones have not come with a 3.5mm headphone jack. Users have to use wireless headphones to listen to music, watch videos or play games. For video and music users, the sound delay of about 100ms – 200ms for current true wireless headphones is acceptable. However, such delay is an issue for gamers. However, for some FPS games such as “Peace Elite”, the sound delay of hundreds of milliseconds is enough to decide victory or defeat.

The poster also revealed that this device will come with a JBL tuned audio. Of course, we expect the sound quality of this smartphone to be excellent. It is worth mentioning that the Redmi Note 11 is also equipped with a Samsung AMOLED screen for the first time. The thickness of the body is 8.34mm and it has an ultra-narrow bezel of 1.75mm. Furthermore, the front camera is fixed in a minute punch-hole of only 2.96mm.

Furthermore, Redmi Note 11 display will support a 120Hz refresh rate. This display will also support a 360Hz touch sampling rate. This means that the Redmi Note 11 series will offer players a faster and more accurate display. Furthermore, the punch-hole on the front of this device is also quite good. Redmi only reserved a 2.9mm aperture for the selfie shooter. This ensures that the user will not block the camera in daily use. It also gives the device a premium appearance.

In addition, Redmi Note 11 will also support 360° light sensing and a DCI-P3 wide colour gamut. This enables the Redmi Note 11 to maintain appropriate brightness and excellent colour reproduction under different lighting conditions and usage scenarios. With such an excellent screen, JBL dual speakers, long battery life, and a “maverick” straight-edge design, the Redmi Note 11 will be a “Little King Kong” worth looking forward to.

