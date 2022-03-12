Redmi has already inveiled its Note 11S in the market. Now, the company is going to launch its 5G version. The upcoming Redmi Note 11S 5G got certified by the FCC. The previous reports have revealed that Redmi was working on expanding its 5G lineup with the Note 11S 5G, and now this is confirmed. Furthermore, the certification has confirmed that the Note 11S 5G is nothing but a rebranded Poco M4 Pro 5G.

Redmi Note 11S 5G will Launch as a Rebranded Poco M4 Pro 5G

As per the specs revealed by the FCC, the upcoming phone will have the same 6.6″ 1080×2400 90 Hz LCD screen. It will come with the MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC at the helm. At the back, the phone will have a dual-camera setup consisting of a 50 MP main camera flanked by an 8 MP ultrawide.

Additionally, the phone will feature a 16 MP selfie camera. Note 11S 5G will have a massive 5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. The Redmi will be offered in the following RAM/storage combinations: 4/64GB, 4/128GB, 6/64GB, and 6/128GB.

Moreover, it will come with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. On the software side, it will come with Android 11 with MIUI 12.5.

Xiaomi has not revealed any information regarding the phone yet. But we will get more official information about it in the coming days. So stay tuned.

