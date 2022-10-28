Redmi Note 12 Pro Series Launches With Major Upgrades

Redmi has unveiled the Redmi Note 12 Pro series in China. There are three models in the lineup. While last year’s Note series was mostly focused on rapid charging, the 12 series also includes camera enhancements.

The Redmi Note 12 series phones all share the same chipset. The MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chipset powers the phones. It is a TSMC chipset made on a 6 nm process. Dimensity 1080 can handle picture data from sensors up to 200MP thanks to the Imagiq ISP. As a result, it provides adequate performance for the Redmi Note 12 Explorer Edition’s 200 MP camera sensor.

All of the phones are available in black, blue, and white. The Note 12 series, like other Xiaomi phones, has unique looks. YIBO Racing Edition is a special edition of the Redmi Note 12 Pro+. The Note 12 Explorer Edition features a 2.5D curved OLED display, but the Pro and Pro+ have a flat OLED display. The Note retains the angular design concept of the Redmi Note 11 series.

The charging speed is increased from 120W to 210W. The battery capacity is reduced from 5,000mAh to 4,300mAh because Xiaomi had to build a battery to very exact specifications.

The Redmi Note 12 Pro+ is the first phone in the Note 12 series to include OIS. The camera sensor in the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ is a 200 MP Samsung ISOCELL HPX sensor. The new Samsung ISOCELL HPX sensor is 1/1,4′′ in size, which is 26% larger than the Sony IMX 766 sensor (used in Xiaomi 12). The main camera on the Note 11 Pro+ from last year does not have OIS.