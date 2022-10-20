Redmi Note 12 Series Will Launch This Month

All smartphone makers are nowadays in the race to bring more and more smartphones to the market. Xiaomi always tries to give tough competition to its rivals. The company announced at least 18 different Redmi Note 11 smartphones in the last year. The interesting piece of news is that the company is again ready to move on. Recently, an announcement on Weibo revealed the Redmi Note 12 series will be launched this month.

Xiaomi To Launch Redmi Note 12 Series Very Soon

According to the Weibo post, there will be “two major technologies” in the upcoming smartphones, one of them being “first in the world”. What do you think they would be? There is no official information that which Redmi smartphones will be the first devices to get those latest technologies. However, there are reports about three upcoming phones – Redmi Note 12, Redmi Note 12 Pro, and Redmi Note 12 Pro+ that are going to be respectively certified with 67W, 120W, and 210W fast charging.

There had been no official info regarding the upcoming series yet. However, a few rumors are pointing to the Note 12 Pro phones being powered by the latest Mediatek chipset, the Dimensity 1080 which was announced earlier this month. This chipset is actually an improvement over the Dimensity 920. One of the biggest updates on the SoC that we are likely going to see in the Redmi phones is the capability for a 200 MP camera.

A few weeks back, Xiaomi unveiled the Redmi Note 11R as the latest addition to its ever-growing Note 11 series. You won't be surprised to know that it is just a rebranded global Poco M4 5G with up to 8GB RAM and higher base storage. It is a good phone with some promising features.