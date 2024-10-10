Redmi Note 14 5G – Global Launch & Expected Price in Pakistan

Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 14 5G, already launched in China, will soon enter the international markets. It was revealed after the Redmi Note 14 5G Global Edition recently passed Indonesia’s SDPPI certification. Earlier, it also appeared in the US FCC and Europe’s ECE listings. These certifications indicate that Xiaomi is preparing for a global rollout. The Redmi Note 14 5G comes under the Redmi Note 14 series, alongside the Note 14 Pro, and Note 14 Pro+.

Redmi Note 14 5G Specifications

The Redmi Note 14 5G runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 Ultra chipset, which is a lower-tier 5G chipset. The phone runs on the latest Android 14 with HyperOS, as the Android skin. Moreover, it has a 6.67-inch OLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The display supports a 120Hz refresh rate, with a peak brightness of 2100 nits.

For photography lovers, the Redmi Note 14 5G includes a 50MP main camera and a 2MP macro lens on the back. Along with it, there is a 16MP front camera for selfies.

Another highlight of the phone is its 5110 mAh battery and 45W fast charging capability.

In terms of memory space, there are four variants available, ranging from 6 GB to 12 GB RAM, and from 128 GB to 256 GB internal storage.

Expected Price in Pakistan:

The Redmi Note 14 5G is expected to be available at PKR 55,000 in Pakistan.

