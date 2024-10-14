Redmi Note 14 Pro 4G to Arrive with FHD+ Display, 5500 mAh Battery & More

Xiaomi seems to be working on the 4G variant of the Redmi Note 14 Pro, as the phone recently passed FCC certification signaling imminent launch. The device first surfaced on the IMEI database and now FCC, revealing key specifications.

According to the certifications, the Redmi Note 14 Pro 4G will arrive with a 6.67-inch FHD+ pOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. In terms of memory, there will be multiple RAM and storage configurations including 8GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB, 12GB/256GB, and 12GB/512GB options.

Moreover, the FCC certification confirms that the connectivity options on the Redmi Note 14 Pro 4G include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and 4G LTE. The phone is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity chipset, with the codename “Obsidian.” While specific details regarding the chipset are yet to be revealed, it is pertinent to mention here that the 5G variant of the phone is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultra. So, we can expect a 4G chipset of a similar range.

The certification also revealed the bigger 5,500mAh battery in the 4G variant, a step up from the 5,000mAh battery on the previous model. However, details regarding its charging speed are still under wraps.

The exact launch date for the Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G hasn’t been disclosed, but it is anticipated for a global rollout in the near future.

Also read: