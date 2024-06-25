Redmi Note 14 Series Launch Timeline Revealed!

The Redmi Note series is famous for its popularity in the mid-range segment, offering high performance at an affordable price. The latest addition, the Redmi Note 13 series, is already making waves. However, Redmi seems to be gearing up for the launch of the Note 14 series, as revealed by recent appearances on the IMEI database. We have got our hands on some details regarding the Redmi Note 14 series, thanks to the IMEI database.

According to the latest reports, the Note 14 series will boast three smartphones: the Redmi Note 14, Redmi Note 14 Pro, and Redmi Note 14 Pro Plus. Each model will be available in three regional variants: Global, India, and China. The model numbers for the Redmi Note 14 are:

24115RA8EG (Global)

24115RA8EI (India)

24115RA8EC (China)

The Redmi Note 14 Pro will be identified as:

24094RAD4G (Global)

24094RAD4I (India)

24094RAD4C (China)

The high-end Redmi Note 14 Pro Plus will feature the following model numbers:

24090RA29G (Global)

24090RA29I (India)

24090RA29C (China)

Anticipated Redmi Note 14 Series Release Month

The model numbers also provide a hint about the release date. The prefix “2409” indicates a September 2024 launch. Traditionally, Redmi Note series devices launch in China before reaching other markets. This timeline differs from the Redmi Note 13 series, which launched in China in September 2023. The global launch for the Note 14 series is anticipated at the end of 2024 or early 2025.

According to some credible sources, the Note 14 series will feature significant improvements. The highly anticipated Redmi Note 14 Pro will come equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor, an upgrade from the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2. Moreover, the new devices will boast massive batteries, potentially exceeding 5000mAh in capacity.

Consumers will also enjoy features like wireless charging, which would set the Note 14 series apart in the mid-range market. A refreshed design is expected to give the lineup a distinct and appealing look. Currently, detailed specifications and features of the Redmi Note 14 series are scarce. However, we expect more leaks and rumors as the launch date approaches. Stay tuned for further insights into these highly anticipated smartphones.