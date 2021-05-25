A few days earlier Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi revealed that it will launch Redmi Note 8 2021 to celebrate the sale of 25 million Note 8 devices. Now, the company has officially announced Redmi Note 8 2021. The phone is listed on its global website which means it is available for all.

Redmi Note 8 2021 is Now Official with Helio G85 SoC

The new model comes with MediaTek’s Helio G85 chipset at the helm. It runs MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11 out of the box and has a splash-resistant nano-coating. The rest is pretty much unchanged.

The phone has a 6.3-inch 1080×2340 LCD touchscreen with Gorilla Glass 5 on top. Moreover, it will have a quad rear camera system. The back setup includes a 48 MP main camera along with an 8 MP ultrawide, a 2 MP macro and a 2 MP depth sensor. Moreover, the phone has a 13 MP selfie shooter.

Furthermore, the phone has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. It has a 4,000 mAh battery with 18W charging support. The interesting thing is that it comes with a 22.5W charger in the box.

The new Note 8 2021 also only has two storage versions, both with 4GB of RAM, 4/64GB or 4/128GB. Moreover, the phone will be available in three colours: Neptune Blue, Moonlight White, and Space Black.

Check Also: Why Redmi Note 10 Pro is the Best Smartphone Under PKR 50K?