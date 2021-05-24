Just recently, Redmi has announced to celebrate the sale of 25 million units of the original Note 8 globally by launching the Redmi Note 8 2021. The previous reports revealed that the upcoming phone will come with a waterdrop notch display and will measure 6.3″ diagonally. Now more details about Redmi Note 8 2021’s camera, chipset and display have surfaced online.

Redmi Note 8 2021’s Camera, Chipset and Display Detailed

According to the latest reports, Redmi Note 8 2021 will be powered by the Helio G85 SoC. Also, it will come with a quad-camera setup on the back with the primary shooter using a 48MP sensor. Redmi doesn’t tell us anything about the rest of the modules. However, the previous reports claim that it will be joined by ultrawide, macro, and depth.

The company has officially confirmed that the upcoming phone will feature a rear-mounted fingerprint reader. Moreover, it will be available in two colours. Design-wise, the Note 8 2021 will look similar to the original Note 8 from 2019. Also, the official information suggests the new Note 8 will be a Note 8 2019 with Helio G85 SoC and 22.5W charging.

If the rest of the specs are the same then the upcoming phone will have a 13MP selfie shooter, and the primary camera will be accompanied by 8MP ultrawide, 2MP macro, and 2MP depth modules.

The company has not revealed the launch date of the phone yet. So, we expect Redmi to confirm more features of the Redmi Note 8 2021 in the coming days.

