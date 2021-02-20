The Redmi Note 8 was one of the best budget smartphones of its time. Anyways, the Note 8 was landed with MIUI 10 based on Android 9.0 Pie. The company then updated it to MIUI 11 and MIUI 12. The handset even got Android 10. Now, as promised, the company has started rolling out the Android 11 update for Redmi Note 8.

Redmi Note 8 Starts Getting Android 11 Update

In December 2020, Xiaomi confirmed the Android 11 update for some of its 2019 smartphones. Currently, the vanilla Redmi Note 8 is receiving the Android 11 update in China with build number V12.0.1.0.RCOCNXM. The update is currently in the ‘Stable Beta’ phase and therefore, it is only available for selected users in the country.

However, it should be available for all the users in the coming days. There are some words that Redmi Note 8T will also get update in the near future.

The Redmi Note series is considered to be one of Xiaomi’s best-selling devices. The company is now ready to launch the Note 10 series. The Redmi Note 10 4G features a 1080P LCD, an 8MP selfie camera, and a 48MP primary shooter. We will get more official information about the devices in the coming days.

