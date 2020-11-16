Xiaomi is all ready to launch the affordable 5G members of its Redmi lineup – the Redmi Note 9 5G and Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G. The phones have appeared in many leaks and renders. However now, the official launch is scheduled to take place in China. Redmi Note 9 5G duo to Launch on November 24. Let’s have a look at the key specs of the phones.

First of all, Note 9 5G will come with the Dimensity 800U chipset. Also, the phone will have 5,000 mAh battery and a 48MP triple camera setup at the back. Moreover, the Pro version will come with the Snapdragon 750G chipset. Also, it will come with 108MP main camera and plenty of colour options.

The leaks have also revealed the alleged specs of the phones. According to the leaks, the regular Note 9 5G will cost around $150. Whereas, the Note 9 Pro 5G will cost about $230.

A Redmi phone has appeared on TENAA listing. The listing has revealed that it will have a 6,000 mAh battery, four cameras on the back and huge Redmi writing.

Moreover, the TENAA listing reveals a 2.0GHz CPU which might be part of an Helio G85 chipset. Also, the phone will have a 48MP main camera. The resolution of other cameras is not known yet. However, at the front, we will see an 8MP selfie camera placed in a waterdrop notch. Overall, the phone weighs 198 grams and measures at 162.3 x 77.2 x 9.6 mm.

