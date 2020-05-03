Redmi has revealed the Note 9 Pro, Note 9 Pro Max and Note 9S last month. Now the company has revealed the vanilla version of the series. Note 9 is Now Official with amazing specs and at a handsome price. Let’s have a look at the key specs of the phone.

Redmi Note 9 is Now Official at very Decent Price

The new entry in the series has come with a 6.53-inch IPS display with FHD+ resolution. It has a punch-hole to house the 13MP selfie camera at the top left corner. The phone has quad-camera setup at the back. It has the main 48MP Samsung GM1 sensor along with an 8MP ultrawide and two 2MP shooters. Moreover, the phone has a fingerprint scanner on the back as well.

Furthermore, the phone has all-new MediaTek Helio G85 SoC. Moreover, the phone comes in either 3/4GB RAM and 64/128GB storage. It has a powerful battery of 5,020 mAh with 18W fast wired charging support. Additionally, the phone has Android 10 out of the box. Other specs include IR blaster, NFC and headphone jack.

As far as its pricing is concerned, the 3/64GB model will cost around $199. Whereas, the 4/128GB model will cost $249. Moreover, it will come in grey, green and white colours.