The streak of back to back launches has not ended yet. Xiaomi Pakistan is once again all set to surprise Mi Fans and Mi Lovers. One of the most anticipated and eagerly awaited series is going to make its debut in Pakistan. There is a big surprise coming up for Mi Fans and Lovers because this time Xiaomi Pakistan is going to launch the latest instalment of Redmi Note 9 Series.

Redmi Note 9 and Note 9 Pro will launch in Pakistan Tonight

Finally, on this 31st May 2020, Redmi Note 9 and Redmi Note 9 Pro are going to make their debut in the Pakistani market. These smartphones will be available nationwide through sale channel of Smartlink Technologies. Online it will be available for sale on www.mistore.pk in a flash sale on 31st May 9 PM. In this Flash Sale, Redmi Note 9 will be available with bundle offer of Mi Power Bank 3 10,000 mAh and Redmi Note 9 Pro will be available with bundle offer of Mi Band 4. This offer will only be valid for limited number of first customers only.

Recently, Xiaomi has introduced two of its protagonists in Pakistan and so far these protagonists have set multiple records in the market. Note series is known for its reliability and top of the line quality products and that’s why note series is ranked among the top series in the world. Redmi Note 9 and Redmi Note 9 Pro is the final instalment of 9 Series. Previously, the first part of 9 series Redmi Note 9S has launched in the market and received an enormous response. Like their predecessors, Redmi Note 9 and 9 Pro will also perform exceptionally in the market. Surely, it’ll not only perform well but will set new unobtainable benchmarks for its competitors. 9 Series have already made its mark in Pakistan market and this final instalment will take the market by storm.

Terms and Conditions:

Bundle offer can only be availed during Flash Sale.

The bundle offer is only for the limited number of first customers.

Bundle offer will be given on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Bundle offer will only be available for customers who have paid advance payment.

All the Xiaomi products come with the exceptional after-sale services of Smartlink technologies. Smartlink Technologies is the official partner of Xiaomi in Pakistan.