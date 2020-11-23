We have already told you that Xiaomi is working to bring the Redmi Note 9 series to China. The Redmi Note 9 duo will hit the Chinese market on November 26. The series will include a Redmi Note 9 and a Pro version. Moreover, there will be a 4G version too. Both models have appeared in many leaks and bagged some certifications as well. Now, Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G key Specs Revealed.

Redmi Note 9 Pro will be powered by the Snapdragon 750G chipset

Redmi GM, Lu Weibing, has confirmed that the Note 9 Pro will be powered by the Snapdragon 750G chipset. Moreover, the leaks also revealed that the phone will feature a 6.68-inch LCD with 120Hz refresh rate. Also, it will have a 4,820 mAh battery with 33W fast charging. Other specs will include NFC, headphone jack and IR blaster.

No doubt, Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite has these specs. So, we can say that the Pro version is a rebranded model. However, there is a difference as well. According to tot he rumours, the Pro model will come with a 108MP main camera.

Lu Weibing has also revealed the official box of the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G through a Weibo post. It features a colorful design and cartoon character artwork.

If we talk about its sibling, the Note 9 5G has also appeared on Geekbench listing. The phone will come with the Dimensity 800U chipset with 8GB RAM. The phone got 598-points in the single-core test and 1,793-points in the multi-core department.

According to some other reports leaks, the Note 9 5G may come with a 6.53-inch LCD with FHD+ resolution. The phone will have a punch hole to hold a camera with a 48MP primary camera and 5,000 mAh battery. Some reports also claim that it will launch globally as the Redmi Note 9T.

The company is all ready to launch the phone on November 26. We will get more official information