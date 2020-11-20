Redmi Note 9 Series to Hit China on November 26
Redmi set an event on November 26 to introduce Redmi’s Note 9 series to China. These smartphones are only now coming to the company’s homeland. The company has not revealed the names of the Note 9 smartphones that are hitting the market of China next week, but according to the Weibo post, we will get to see the three devices.
Redmi Note 9 Series to Hit China on November 26
Redmi has also shared a teaser for one of them and that might be the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G. The teaser shows that the phone is coming with four cameras on the back inside a circular island. On the left side of the phone, there is a SIM card slot while the right side is carrying a volume rocker and power button with a fingerprint scanner embedded. The other two rumoured smartphones in the lineup are the Redmi Note 9 5G and a 4G model.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 5G Specs(Expected)
|BODY
|Dimensions
|162 x 77.2 x 9.2 mm (6.38 x 3.04 x 0.36 in)
|Weight
|200 g (7.05 oz)
|SIM
|Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
|DISPLAY
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.53 inches, 102.9 cm2 (~82.3% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~403 ppi density)
|PLATFORM
|OS
|Android 10, MIUI 12
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G (7 nm)
|CPU
|Octa-core (2×2.4 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|GPU
|Mali-G57 MC3
|MEMORY
|Card slot
|microSDXC
|Internal
|64GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 6GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM
|MAIN CAMERA
|Triple
|48 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, 0.8µm, PDAF
8 MP, f/2.2, 118˚ (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, 1.12µm
2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
|Features
|LED flash, HDR, panorama
|Video
|[email protected]
|SELFIE CAMERA
|Single
|13 MP, f/2.3, 29mm (standard), 1/3.1″, 1.12µm
|Features
|HDR, panorama
|Video
|[email protected]
|SOUND
|Loudspeaker
|Yes
|3.5mm jack
|Yes
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G:
|BODY
|Dimensions
|165.4 x 76.8 x 9 mm (6.51 x 3.02 x 0.35 in)
|Weight
|214.5 g (7.58 oz)
|SIM
|Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
|DISPLAY
|Type
|IPS LCD, 120Hz
|Size
|6.67 inches, 107.4 cm2 (~84.6% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~395 ppi density)
|PLATFORM
|OS
|Android 10, MIUI 12
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM7225 Snapdragon 750G 5G (8 nm)
|CPU
|Octa-core (2×2.2 GHz Kryo 570 & 6×1.8 GHz Kryo 570)
|GPU
|Adreno 619
|MEMORY
|Card slot
|Unspecified
|Internal
|64GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAM
|MAIN CAMERA
|Quad
|108 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.33″, 0.8µm, PDAF
8 MP, f/2.2, 118˚ (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, 1.12µm
2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)
2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
|Features
|Dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR, panorama
|Video
|[email protected], [email protected]
|SELFIE CAMERA
|Single
|16 MP
|Features
|HDR, panorama
|Video
|[email protected]
|SOUND
|Loudspeaker
|Yes
|3.5mm jack
|Unspecified
|COMMS
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|5.0, A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS
|NFC
|Unspecified
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Radio
|Unspecified
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
|BATTERY
|Type
|Li-Po 4820 mAh, non-removable
|Charging
|Fast charging 33W
Recommended Reading: The Latest Redmi Note 9 5G series all set to launch on November 26, 2020