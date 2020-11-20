Redmi set an event on November 26 to introduce Redmi’s Note 9 series to China. These smartphones are only now coming to the company’s homeland. The company has not revealed the names of the Note 9 smartphones that are hitting the market of China next week, but according to the Weibo post, we will get to see the three devices.

Redmi Note 9 Series to Hit China on November 26

Redmi has also shared a teaser for one of them and that might be the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G. The teaser shows that the phone is coming with four cameras on the back inside a circular island. On the left side of the phone, there is a SIM card slot while the right side is carrying a volume rocker and power button with a fingerprint scanner embedded. The other two rumoured smartphones in the lineup are the Redmi Note 9 5G and a 4G model.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 5G Specs(Expected)

BODY Dimensions 162 x 77.2 x 9.2 mm (6.38 x 3.04 x 0.36 in) Weight 200 g (7.05 oz) SIM Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

DISPLAY Type IPS LCD Size 6.53 inches, 102.9 cm2 (~82.3% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~403 ppi density)

PLATFORM OS Android 10, MIUI 12 Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G (7 nm) CPU Octa-core (2×2.4 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) GPU Mali-G57 MC3

MEMORY Card slot microSDXC Internal 64GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 6GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM

MAIN CAMERA Triple 48 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, 0.8µm, PDAF

8 MP, f/2.2, 118˚ (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, 1.12µm

2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) Features LED flash, HDR, panorama Video [email protected]

SELFIE CAMERA Single 13 MP, f/2.3, 29mm (standard), 1/3.1″, 1.12µm Features HDR, panorama Video [email protected]

SOUND Loudspeaker Yes 3.5mm jack Yes

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G:

BODY Dimensions 165.4 x 76.8 x 9 mm (6.51 x 3.02 x 0.35 in) Weight 214.5 g (7.58 oz) SIM Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

DISPLAY Type IPS LCD, 120Hz Size 6.67 inches, 107.4 cm2 (~84.6% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~395 ppi density)

PLATFORM OS Android 10, MIUI 12 Chipset Qualcomm SM7225 Snapdragon 750G 5G (8 nm) CPU Octa-core (2×2.2 GHz Kryo 570 & 6×1.8 GHz Kryo 570) GPU Adreno 619

MEMORY Card slot Unspecified Internal 64GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAM

MAIN CAMERA Quad 108 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.33″, 0.8µm, PDAF

8 MP, f/2.2, 118˚ (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, 1.12µm

2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)

2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) Features Dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR, panorama Video [email protected], [email protected]

SELFIE CAMERA Single 16 MP Features HDR, panorama Video [email protected]

SOUND Loudspeaker Yes 3.5mm jack Unspecified

COMMS WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS NFC Unspecified Infrared port Yes Radio Unspecified USB USB Type-C 2.0

FEATURES Sensors Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass

BATTERY Type Li-Po 4820 mAh, non-removable Charging Fast charging 33W

