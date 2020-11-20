Redmi Note 9 Series to Hit China on November 26

Redmi Note 9 Series to Hit China on November 26

Redmi set an event on November 26 to introduce Redmi’s Note 9 series to China. These smartphones are only now coming to the company’s homeland. The company has not revealed the names of the Note 9 smartphones that are hitting the market of China next week, but according to the Weibo post, we will get to see the three devices.

Redmi has also shared a teaser for one of them and that might be the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G. The teaser shows that the phone is coming with four cameras on the back inside a circular island. On the left side of the phone, there is a SIM card slot while the right side is carrying a volume rocker and power button with a fingerprint scanner embedded. The other two rumoured smartphones in the lineup are the Redmi Note 9 5G and a 4G model.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 5G Specs(Expected)

BODYDimensions162 x 77.2 x 9.2 mm (6.38 x 3.04 x 0.36 in)
Weight200 g (7.05 oz)
SIMDual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
DISPLAYTypeIPS LCD
Size6.53 inches, 102.9 cm2 (~82.3% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~403 ppi density)
PLATFORMOSAndroid 10, MIUI 12
ChipsetMediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G (7 nm)
CPUOcta-core (2×2.4 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
GPUMali-G57 MC3
MEMORYCard slotmicroSDXC
Internal64GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 6GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM
MAIN CAMERATriple48 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, 0.8µm, PDAF
8 MP, f/2.2, 118˚ (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, 1.12µm
2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
FeaturesLED flash, HDR, panorama
Video[email protected]
SELFIE CAMERASingle13 MP, f/2.3, 29mm (standard), 1/3.1″, 1.12µm
FeaturesHDR, panorama
Video[email protected]
SOUNDLoudspeakerYes
3.5mm jackYes

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G:

BODYDimensions165.4 x 76.8 x 9 mm (6.51 x 3.02 x 0.35 in)
Weight214.5 g (7.58 oz)
SIMDual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
DISPLAYTypeIPS LCD, 120Hz
Size6.67 inches, 107.4 cm2 (~84.6% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~395 ppi density)
PLATFORMOSAndroid 10, MIUI 12
ChipsetQualcomm SM7225 Snapdragon 750G 5G (8 nm)
CPUOcta-core (2×2.2 GHz Kryo 570 & 6×1.8 GHz Kryo 570)
GPUAdreno 619
MEMORYCard slotUnspecified
Internal64GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAM
MAIN CAMERAQuad108 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.33″, 0.8µm, PDAF
8 MP, f/2.2, 118˚ (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, 1.12µm
2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)
2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
FeaturesDual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR, panorama
Video[email protected], [email protected]
SELFIE CAMERASingle16 MP
FeaturesHDR, panorama
Video[email protected]
SOUNDLoudspeakerYes
3.5mm jackUnspecified
COMMSWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth5.0, A2DP, LE
GPSYes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS
NFCUnspecified
Infrared portYes
RadioUnspecified
USBUSB Type-C 2.0
FEATURESSensorsFingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
BATTERYTypeLi-Po 4820 mAh, non-removable
ChargingFast charging 33W

