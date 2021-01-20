Redmi has come a long way since it moved from being just a line of smartphones to being a subsidiary of Xiaomi. The brand has expanded to include more products such as TVs and computers. However, the heart of the company is still smartphones. Now, it has been reported that the Redmi is going to launch its first gaming smartphone. Moreover, the phone will be powered by MediaTek’s new Dimensity 1200 chipset.

Redmi to launch its First Gaming Smartphone with Dimensity 1200

A famous Chinese leaker, Digital Chat Station, revealed this on Weibo. According to his post shown below, the just-announced Dimensity 1200 processor would power the first Redmi gaming smartphone.

Although, the specs of the coming phone are not out yet. However, we are sure that the phone will come with an outstanding battery and camera result. Also, the phone should have a screen with up to 144 Hz refresh rate to make the gaming experience smooth.

On the other hand, Dimensity 1200 is a powerful 6nm chipset. Its CPU has a 1+3+4 configuration with an A78 core is running at 3.0GHz, plus three more A78 cores at 2.6GHz and the usual quartet of power-efficient A55 cores running at 2.0GHz. Overall CPU performance is up by 22% and power efficiency is up 25% compared to previous generations.

Let’s see when the company will launch this phone. Till then stay tuned for more update.

