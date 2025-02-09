Redmi recently launched the Redmi Turbo 4 in China, featuring the MediaTek Dimensity 8400-Ultra chipset. Now, the company is reportedly working on a more powerful variant, the Redmi Turbo 4 Pro, which will come with a Snapdragon chipset and a larger battery. According to a new leak from Digital Chat Station, key details of the Turbo 4 Pro have surfaced, hinting at significant upgrades.

The Redmi Turbo 4 Pro will come with the Snapdragon 8s Elite (SM8735), a new chipset from Qualcomm to debut in the second quarter of this year. This processor is positioned between Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, offering a balance of power and efficiency.

Redmi Turbo 4 Pro Leak Reveals Key Specs – Check it Out Here

The Snapdragon 8s Elite is built on advanced CPU architecture and features an Adreno GPU, ensuring smooth performance across gaming and multitasking. Benchmark results suggest that the chipset delivers strong multi-core performance, making it an ideal choice for users seeking a high-performance device in the mid-to-high-end segment.

One of the biggest highlights of the Redmi Turbo 4 Pro is its massive battery capacity. The leak suggests that the device will house a 7,410mAh rated battery, with a typical capacity of around 7,500mAh. If these numbers hold true, it would make the Turbo 4 Pro the largest battery-powered Redmi mid-range phone to date.

Additionally, the phone will support 90W fast charging, allowing users to quickly recharge their device without long waiting times. This large battery combined with efficient power management from the Snapdragon 8s Elite could lead to exceptional battery life, making it a great option for heavy users.

The Redmi Turbo 4 Pro will feature a 6.67-inch OLED display with a 1.5K resolution. This high-quality screen will provide sharp visuals, vibrant colours, and deep contrast levels, enhancing the overall viewing experience. Additionally, the phone will come with a short-focus optical fingerprint scanner, improving security and ease of access.

For photography, the Pro model could sport a 50-megapixel main camera with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), ensuring sharper and more stable shots. It may also feature an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, allowing users to capture a broader field of view. These camera specs suggest that Redmi is aiming to provide a well-rounded photography experience for users.

Another notable feature of the Turbo 4 Pro is its IP68-rated metal frame, which would provide water and dust resistance, adding to the phone’s durability.

Interestingly, reports suggest that Redmi’s sibling brand, Poco, will launch the Poco F7 globally in the second quarter of this year. Speculation indicates that the Poco F7 might be a rebranded or slightly modified version of the Redmi Turbo 4 Pro, similar to previous Poco and Redmi device launches.

Final Thoughts

The Redmi Turbo 4 Pro appears to be shaping up as an exciting mid-range smartphone with flagship-level specifications. With a powerful Snapdragon 8s Elite chipset, a massive 7,500mAh battery, a premium OLED display, and a capable camera system, it will offer great value for users looking for a high-performance device at a competitive price.

As more details emerge, it will be interesting to see how Redmi positions this device in the market and whether it will make its way to global audiences under a different branding.