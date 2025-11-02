Xiaomi might soon set a new record in smartphone battery capacity. According to a new leak from reliable tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo, the company is testing a phone with a massive 9,000 mAh battery. The leak also claims that the device will support 100W fast charging, which sounds very ambitious and exciting for heavy smartphone users. Some other reports also report that Redmi Turbo 5 might feature 9000 mAh battery.

If true, this would make it one of the largest batteries ever seen in a Xiaomi phone. But that’s not all. Reports suggest Xiaomi is also working on a 10,000 mAh prototype, taking battery innovation to a whole new level.

Redmi Turbo 5 Might Feature Massive 9000 mAh Battery, Leak Suggests

Some Chinese sources believe that this mysterious device could be the upcoming Redmi Turbo 5. However, earlier leaks about the Turbo 5 mentioned a 7,500 mAh battery, not 9,000 mAh. This raises questions about whether Xiaomi is testing multiple models or considering different configurations for various markets.

While these reports are promising, there’s a catch. It’s unlikely that this version of the phone will be launched globally with the same huge battery. Historically, Xiaomi’s Chinese models often feature larger silicon-carbon batteries, but when released in Europe or other regions, the capacity tends to be reduced.

If Xiaomi does manage to bring this massive battery to market, it would be a major leap forward in smartphone endurance. A 9,000 mAh cell paired with 100W charging could allow users to enjoy days of use and still charge quickly when needed.

For now, Xiaomi has not confirmed any details about this device. But if the leaks are accurate, we might be looking at one of the most powerful battery setups in a Redmi phone to date. Tech fans will be watching closely to see if Xiaomi can turn this bold idea into reality.