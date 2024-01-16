Redmi Watch 4 Makes International Debut Without HyperOS

The Redmi Watch 4 was launched in China alongside the highly anticipated Redmi K70 series in late November. The good news is that the smartwatch has finally made an international debut after one and a half months. The latest Redmi-branded wearable is fully packed with amazing specs. It boasts multiple upgrades in terms of hardware. However, the point worth mentioning here is that the Chinese variants launched a month back came with HyperOS but that’s not the case for global markets. Anyhow, don’t get disappointed as the Redmi Watch 4 is still an exciting product outside mainland China, even without Xiaomi’s latest software.

Redmi Watch 4 Specs

Now, let’s jump to the specs of the wearable. Redmi Watch 4 sports an aluminum alloy frame. It comes with a stainless steel crown and a quick-release strap. In addition to that, the smartwatch has a 1.97-inch rounded rectangular AMOLED display. There is an LTPS 5Hz screen that offers a 60Hz refresh rate and 600 nits peak brightness level. Moreover, the gadget also comes with the support of over 200 watch faces and auto brightness via an ambient light sensor.

The watch comes with a 4-channel PPG sensor for heart rate and blood oxygen level monitoring as well. The worth noting specs include an accelerometer, gyroscope, and GPS for over 150 sports modes. The much-anticipated Watch delivers all the standard features. For instance, sleep tracking, stress monitoring, weather, stopwatch, app notifications, and others. It also boasts a built-in microphone and a speaker for Bluetooth calling. The watch is water resistant up to 5 ATM. Last but not least, it is powered by a 470mAh battery, which is rated to last for up to 20 days on normal usage.

Redmi Watch 4 Price

The wearable comes with a price tag of $107. It comes in two color options: Silver Gray and Obsidian Black. All the Redmi fans can get different-colored straps separately for an additional price as well.