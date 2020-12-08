Redmi Watch: A budgeted smartwatch equips these features

After the recent launch of the first Redmi smart bracelet band, Redmi planned to stay in the wearable devices market. The new Redmi Watch is a cheaper alternative to previously released Xiaomi MI watch, according to Redmi’s pricing strategy.

Notice that the display area is very small and the top and bottom portions of the 1.4-inch 320 x 320 pixel resolution screen have thick black bars. The black backdrop in the interface, however, helps mask these thick bezels.

“Elegant Black, Ivory White, and Ink Blue” are among the pastel colorways on sale, while Cherry Blossom Pink and Pine Needle Green straps are also available. At 35 grammes, the Watch is still pretty light, but has a hefty 12-day battery life.

Traditional watch mode, supplying the customer with a longer stamina. It features calls, Internet connectivity, video streaming, activation of cell phones, motion detection support, sleep tracking, smart alarm clock, etc.

The fitness monitoring elements are not lost on Redmi, as with other wearables launched in 2020. The Watch features tracking for seven sports modes, including ‘outdoor and indoor running, outdoor and indoor cycling, walking, swimming, and other physical activities’. With round-the-clock heart rate monitoring and standing tracking, activity is also monitored. The Watch also monitors the hours you have slept while you are horizontal and in bed. Training for breathing has been included. The Redmi Watch is up to 50 metres water-resistant as well.