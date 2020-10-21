Refer a Friend & Get a Free Stadia Pro for a Month

Zainab Saeed Last Updated: Oct 21, 2020
All the players will get a free month of Stadia pro when their friend signs up with a link and pays for their first month of Pro. Stadia is rolling out a referrals programme that awards both you, and anyone you successfully refer, with free months of Pro.

Spotted by Spanish Stadia Twitter, the Stadia app for Android has been preparing for Stadia Pro members to refer their friends to Stadia and, more specifically, refer them to a Stadia Pro subscription.

“Friends get a 1 month trial of Stadia Pro plus an extra free month by using your link. They can play instantly, no controller needed. Get a free month of Stadia Pro when a friend signs up with your link and pays for their first month of Pro.”

The Twitter post says that it contains 2 points:

– You’ll get a free month of Stadia pro when your friend signs up with a link and pays for their first month of Pro.

– Your friend gets a 1 month trial of Stadia Pro and 1 more month free!

