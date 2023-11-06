How To Register Your Nikahnama With NADRA?

Nikahnama or marriage certificate, is one of the most important documents that you need after getting married. Nikahnama is an official document that records the details of a marriage. For instance, the names and addresses of the witnesses to the marriage, the amount of dower, and the conditions of the Nikah. It is quite essential to register your Nikahnama with NADRA, as it is required for different purposes. For instance, in legal matters, financial institutes, government agencies, spouse Visa process, etc. If you are not familiar with the process of getting your Nikah registered with NADRA, don’t worry. In this article, I’ll jot down all the basic steps along with the required documents to register Nikahnama with NADRA. Let’s get started.

Documents Required To Register Nikahnama With NADRA

You need a certain set of documentation to verify your identity before heading to the NADRA office for registration. It is pertinent to mention here that you need to show evidence of your matrimonial documentation together with the personal identity verification. Let’s have a look at the required documents:

1. Original Nikkahnama

Nikahnama is an official document that is your first identity as a married couple after marriage. It is issued by a religious authority like an Imam, Mufti, or a Qazi who has testified about your marriage. Some of the legal authorities include a civil registrar, a marriage officer, or an authorized religious official.

You will need the registered CNICs of both (husband and wife) issued by NADRA. Two witnesses are also required, along with written documentation.

3. Photographs

Passport-size photographs of both husband and wife are required to testify to your physical appearance in their records.

Basic Steps To Register Your Nikahnama With NADRA?

Now, let’s discuss the procedure to get your Nikah registered with NADRA.

Visit Your Local Union Council

Your nikkah is registered at the office of the Union Council. So, if you want to register your Nikahnama with NADRA, you first need to visit your local union council. Gather all the required information regarding your nikkah registration from there.

The Nikah registration process starts at your local council under the eyes of the law. It is important to fill out the form with updated and accurate information to avoid any mistakes in the future. Try to cross-check any spelling mistakes in their record. It will be quite helpful for you as it minimizes errors while submitting your application in the initial phases of the process.

Attach All the Required Documents

After that, attach all the required documents to the application form that you have gathered from the local UC. You must have a complete set of original documentation regarding your Nikah along with the required number of copies.

Pay The Fee

Verify the fee payment to process the application. Local Union councils usually charge a very small amount to put forth your application. You can visit your local UC to get details about the charges.

Get Your Marriage Certificate

Once the successful fee payment and verification process is done, you will be handed over your marriage certificate.

Note: It is crucial to fulfill the legal requirements for the declaration of your spousal union.

NADRA Registration

Once you get your hands on your marriage certificate from the Union Council, now is the time to get it registered with NADRA. Go to a nearby NRC for further processing.

The NADRA team will take you through the process of biometric verification. No doubt, it adds an extra layer of security and legitimacy to the registration process.

After the biometric verification, you will be given a computerized marriage certificate. This document is legal proof from NADRA that you have officially gotten married to your partner.

You can present your digital marriage certificate while dealing with government agencies, financial institutions, or legal matters. You will not have to carry around physical copies anymore. The computerized certificates are easy to verify, especially in time-sensitive matters.

The steps to apply for Nikkah registration might differ based on your locality. The authorities can provide you with guidelines regarding the services offered at their specific branch, so you can consult them as well.

It is pertinent to mention here that there is no online method for the registration of your Nikahnama with NADRA.

Significance of Marriage Certificate Registered With NADRA

You can avail legal services offered by the state to married couples using a marriage certificate registered with NADRA, for instance, in legal matters including inheritance, property rights, divorce proceedings, immigration procedures, visa applications, and spousal benefits offered by many organizations.

FAQs

I have lost my Nikahnama. Can I Register It With NADRA?

The original Nikahnama is important but you can still register your Nikkah with NADRA if it is lost. You have to provide an affidavit for the loss. After that, follow the complete process for NADRA registration.

How To Register A Nikkah If It Has Taken Place Abroad?

Pakistani nationals can register marriage outside the country by providing authenticated documentation. It includes attested photocopies of Nikahnama. However, they need to submit translated copies of Nikahnama if it is in another language other than Urdu.

What Should be The Age Of Both Partners If They Want to Get Registered?

They both need to be of legal age according to the country’s laws. In numerous cases, the age defined is 18 years old. However, local laws may have slight variations.

Is There Any Time Limit For Registering Nikkah?

No, there isn’t any time limit. However, it’s suggested to get it registered immediately to avoid any possible complications.