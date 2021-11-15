Registration of Social Media Companies Begin Under new Rules

After all the fuss regarding social media rules laid down by Pakistan Telecommunication Authority, the authority has started registration of Social media companies for regulating online content. This registration would be made under “Removal and Blocking of Unlawful Online Content (Procedure, Oversight, and Safeguards) Rules, 2021.” These rules are formulated by MoiTT under section 37 of the prevention of Electronic Crimes Act 2016.

These rules comply that the social media companies having half-million or more users need to register separately for each and every application they own and is operational in the country. A form will be provided which can be submitted through email on [email protected] as well as through postal address.

Registration of Social Media Companies- The big step for regulating online content

If the PTA required additional information, the company shall provide that and should immediately provide any information required to the Authorized Compliance Officer and Grievance Officer.

On the registration form, the companies need to fill the following information:

Company name

Type of service/application

Website,

Number of users in Pakistan (at the time of registration)

Country of origin

Company authorization letter (to be attached with this form)

Authorized grievance officer details.

If the social media company fails to remove or block the faulty content or does not comply with the Authority’s direction, it will be penalized with Rs500 million and degraded or blocked if needed.

While the companies are not happy about the rules, they bind the social media companies to remove/ block the content that is against Islam and state matters. Moreover, these rules safeguard the mechanism of authority under the Act for removal of or blocking access to unlawful online content.

These rules comply with all the licensed social media companies that are currently operational in Pakistan.

