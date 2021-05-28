Registration Started for Persons Aged 19 and Above for COVID Vaccine

The government of Pakistan has opened registrations for citizens aged 19 years and above for the coronavirus vaccine starting Thursday, 27th May. The decision was announced at the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) chief on Wednesday by Asad Umar. “In today’s NCOC meeting we decided to open up vaccination registration for all 19 years and above. This registration will start from tomorrow. So now registration will be open for the entire national population which is approved by health experts for Covid vaccination,” he tweeted.

Umar Asad enlightened that the government was opening up registrations for more age groups as Pakistan’s vaccine supply continues to improve and the country’s vaccination capacity gets enhanced day by day. The government has tried to cater everyone by facilitating the nation via their mobile phones and also by the internet.

Through the internet one can get registered by visiting the NIMS website, greeted with a registration screen where the asked details are to be entered correctly. Special care is to be taken while providing the contact number i.e. mobile number should be valid. The same procedure can be performed for those i.e. old or uneducated, who cannot do it themselves. Once registered and after receiving the registration details sent on the phone number, visit the vaccination center and get the first dose of the vaccine

People not having an internet connection can message their (or relatives’) 13 digit Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) if they are 19 years old and above, without spaces and dashes, and send it to 1166. The government will share the vaccination center and date for the vaccination on the registered phone number. After registering, one can check their registration status by sending their CNIC to 1166 after 24 hours

Vaccination and different age groups

For healthcare and frontline workers who registered, the vaccination center and date are to be communicated to them as per schedule.

On May 16, Pakistan registration for persons aged 30 and above, opened

On May 3, Pakistan registration for people aged between 40 to 49 years opened across the country and subsequently, began walk-in vaccinations for people of the same age group; they can walk to the nearest coronavirus vaccination center and get vaccinated.

