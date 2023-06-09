Registrations are Now Open For Women Tech Quest 7th Edition!

10Pearls University Women Tech Quest 2023 (WTQ) is back with its 7th edition, providing a dynamic platform for women to demonstrate their tech talents, connect with industry professionals, and compete for exciting prizes. The highly anticipated event is scheduled to be held on June 17, 2023, in Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad. Tickets are now available for purchase, allowing participants to secure their spot in this empowering competition.

Since its launch in 2017, Women Tech Quest has been dedicated to fostering women’s advancement in the technology field. The competition not only offers a chance to win cash prizes and gain recognition but also features inspiring speaker sessions and interactive workshops. Esteemed professional women share their experiences, providing valuable insights and guidance to support the growth of other women in the industry.

Syeda Sana Hussain, Head of People & Programs EMEA at 10Pearls, expressed her excitement for the upcoming event, and said,

This will be our seventh consecutive year of successfully conducting Women Tech Quest. This event is closely aligned with our vision to create opportunities for women, add to the talent pool, and give back to the tech community. As strong proponents of gender diversity, WTQ is our flagship initiative to inspire, empower, and champion women in tech.

The competition encompasses three different streams:

Coding:

In the Coding competition, participants tackle a series of programming problems using any programming language of their choice.

Testing:

The Testing competition challenges contestants to test database and automation concepts against predefined objectives.

Design:

The Design Competition evaluates participants’ problem-solving skills related to UI/UX challenges, including user research, persona building, and user experience.

Participants have the option to register under either the Professional or Student category for each stream. Across all three cities, a total of 18 winners will be selected, with two winners from each competition stream in every city.

In addition to the thrilling competition, Women Tech Quest will feature engaging keynote speeches by industry leaders, including Meighan Newhouse (SVP Transformation and Enablement, 10Pearls), Humna Raza (Creative Director & Podcast Host, One8nine Media), Sadia Khan (Fintech Entrepreneur), Meenah Tariq (Co-Founder and CEO, Metric), Saba Kalsoom (Director of Ecosystem, Fasset), and Zartaj Ahmed (Director, PSSEC). The event will also include an interactive workshop on women’s health and wellness, led by Mahlaqa Shaukat (CEO and Co-Founder, AimFit).

WTQ 2023 has garnered support from leading companies in the tech industry and beyond. Renowned organizations such as CaterpillHERs, Figma Community Lahore, GDG Kolachi, MLSA Karachi, Lahore & Islamabad, WomeninTechPK, Bytewise Ltd, Growelle Labs, and CodeGirls have endorsed the event, solidifying its status as the must-attend gathering for women in technology.

The Women Tech Quest 2023 promises to be an exceptional opportunity for women in tech to showcase their skills, network with industry professionals, and gain valuable insights from inspiring leaders. This event signifies the commitment to creating an inclusive and diverse tech ecosystem while empowering women to excel in their careers.

How to register for the event?

Get yourself registered by visiting WTQ’s website.

For any queries or partnerships, email: [email protected]

Hurry Up!

Moreover, it is pertinent to mention here that WTQ has limited slots, so sign up as soon as possible to compete, get exciting prizes, gather cool giveaways, and get benefits from valuable exposure and networking!

