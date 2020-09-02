According to the stats, Pakistan is the fourth-largest growing freelance market in the world. It implies that there is enormous potential in the country’s youth for offering services to an array of clients around the globe. Keeping that in mind, the Ministry of Information and Technology and Telecom (MoIT&T) has relaunched the National Level Training Program which is better than the E-Rozgar training program. The registrations are open now and citizens from all across Pakistan are eligible to apply and receive freelance training totally free of cost.

Registrations Are Open For the 2nd Batch of National Freelance Training Program

.The announcement of the program was made through a tweet by MoIT&T,

ADMISSIONS FOR NATIONAL FREELANCE TRAINING PROGRAM BY @MoitOfficial ARE NOW OPEN ACROSS PAKISTAN FOR ITS SECOND ONLINE BATCH! Apply now for free at: https://t.co/AkrUIG5gqp The second batch of training is going to be conducted free of cost & completely online. pic.twitter.com/IXRhaCDNe0 — National Freelance Training Program (@nftpofficial) September 1, 2020

As per the tweet, this is the 2nd batch of training. The course provides three domains to the apprentices. Each program will be covered in a three-month time period. The main fields include PHP Development, Content Management, Responsive HTML, WordPress, MySQL, and JavaScript Development.

Though, Content Marketing and Advertising is a principal domain in the training program. It covers training areas such as Proposal Writing, Digital Marketing, Social Media Marketing, Internet Research, Virtual Assistant, Recruitment, and Email Marketing, etc.

The deadline to apply for the program is September 14th. The interested participants are required to fill a form and give an MCQ test. The training program is a laudable initiative that would assist a lot in improving the skills of young people so that they can work remotely for any firm around the globe and make money through freelance platforms like Upwork, Fiverr, etc. ultimately improving the economy of the country.

