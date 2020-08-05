Rehan Shaikh joins Standard Chartered Bank Pakistan Limited as Chief Executive

Standard Chartered Bank (Pakistan) Limited today confirmed that Rehan Shaikh has joined the bank in Pakistan as the new Chief Executive Officer. His appointment is being announced post receiving all regulatory approvals. Rehan has over 35 years of banking experience, whereby most recently he was the CEO Islamic Banking, based in Dubai, UAE.

Rehan has a consistent track record of identifying opportunities, building optimal businesses and developing high performance teams. He has demonstrated the ability to operate effectively in multi-cultural environments, build and motivate teams to achieve business goals.

Commenting on the appointment, Sunil Kaushal, Regional CEO AME, Standard Chartered Bank, said:

“With Standard Chartered’s rich and long-standing history in Pakistan, we are well positioned to provide our clients with superior financial services, products and solutions. Rehan’s leadership and experience will further strengthen and deepen our client relationships in Pakistan and he will play a key role in achieving our aspirations in one of the most strategic markets for the AME Region.”

Rehan has extensive senior management and diversified banking background in Pakistan and Internationally, having previously worked with leading institutions including American Express Bank (Pakistan) as the Head of Corporate Banking, and Standard Chartered Bank Pakistan as Head, Corporate Banking. He spent several years with Dubai Islamic Bank UAE before re-joining Standard Chartered in 2015 as CEO, Islamic Banking.

Commenting on his new role, Rehan Shaikh, Chief Executive, Standard Chartered Pakistan said:

“Pakistan continues to be a key market for Standard Chartered. With a strong commitment to the country, our deep local knowledge uniquely positions us to take advantage of the opportunities that exist in the market and leverage our network to continue to grow the business. For me personally, this is an exciting opportunity to come back to the country and work with the team to build on our strong existing franchise for the greater benefit of our valued clients and Pakistan.”