Reigniting Theatre: Fourth Wall Studios’ It Runs in the Family Marks a Successful Comeback for English Theatre

After more than a decade, the Islamabad Club saw the return of English-language theatre with Fourth Wall Studios’ production of It Runs in the Family. Sponsored by Transworld, a leader in the telecommunications industry, the production drew a full house for all three nights. Taimur Nawaz, CMO of Transworld, shared his enthusiasm, stating, “We’re delighted that Fourth Wall Studios has brought theatre back to Islamabad Club after so many years, and we can’t wait to be part of what’s next.”

This debut production by Fourth Wall Studios, a subsidiary of Eikon7, received widespread praise for its dynamic performances and seamless direction.

A Glimpse Into the Play

It Runs in the Family is a classic British farce by Ray Cooney, known for its fast-paced humor and a string of chaotic, hilarious situations.

Arsalan Khalid, as Dr. David Mortimore, brought both physical comedy and sharp timing to his role as the beleaguered neurologist, while Anza Manto shined as Dr. Hubert Bonney, his well-meaning yet fumbling colleague. Bushra Yamin’s portrayal of Jane Tate, a pivotal character who throws Mortimore’s life into chaos, was marked by both intensity and wit. Umar Saeed, playing Leslie, added youthful energy to the performance, capturing the character’s punkish rebellion with charm.

Supporting roles added layers of hilarity, with standout performances by Komal Jamil as Rosemary Mortimore, Uzma in a dual role, Khawaja Abdul Rehman, Ahmed Siddiqui, Asad Ghumman aka Wood, Jawad Asif aka Jangli, and Salwa Rana, each contributing to the seamless comedic flow of the play. The chemistry and collaboration among the cast were palpable, ensuring a memorable experience for all in attendance.

A Successful Run

Directed by Abubakar Hussain, the three-night run of It Runs in the Family at Islamabad Club was a resounding success, with audience members praising the outstanding performances and technical finesse. The production was driven by a talented and dedicated crew, who ensured that every detail contributed to a seamless and professional performance.

Producers Halimah Tariq, Arsalan Khalid, and Shayan Mahmud expertly guided the production, while Samia Asif supported as Assistant Director. The smooth execution of each night’s performance was overseen by Stage Manager Noor ul Huda, with script prompters Amna Khurram and Ameena Nasir ensuring everything stayed on track.

Maria Adil Mahmud, serving as both Production Manager and Designer, worked alongside Ali Raza Hamdani to craft the set, while Rafi Sounds handled the crucial task of lighting and sound design. Costume tailoring was provided by Graphic Ladies Suit Specialist and managed by Maria Adil Mahmud, Hiba Ghalib and Shahnawaz Arif, and makeup was skillfully done by Aly Naqvi Makeup. The choreography, which added flair to the performance, was overseen by Komal Jamil.

Behind the scenes, props and logistics were managed by a dedicated team including Maria Adil Mahmud, Danial Dar, Sidrah Saqib, Sarah K Daniel, and Ali Raza Hamdani. Stage construction was expertly managed by Abdullah Rashid, and Muhammad Hassan kept the budget in check throughout the production.

This collaboration of talented individuals ensured that It Runs in the Family was not only a success on stage but a demonstration of what can be achieved when creative minds work together.

Chief Operating Officer of Fourth Wall Studios, Halimah Tariq, commented: “At Fourth Wall Studios, we are passionate about creating spaces for storytelling that inspire and connect diverse audiences.”

A New Era of Theatre

The successful run of It Runs in the Family has sparked renewed interest in theatre in Islamabad. Fourth Wall Studios is committed to expanding its reach and bringing more engaging productions to the stage.

Shayan Mahmud, CEO of Eikon7 and Fourth Wall Studios, shared his vision for the future: “We’re just getting started. Stay tuned for more exciting productions from Fourth Wall Studios.”

For those who missed this groundbreaking performance, be sure to keep an eye out for future productions, as Fourth Wall Studios continues to shape the future of theatre in Pakistan.

