Remedy Entertainment to Remake Max Payne 1 & 2 into a Single Game

Remedy Entertainment announced on Wednesday that Max Payne 1 and 2 will be remade. The company will collaborate with longtime publishing companion Rockstar Games to revive the film noir, bullet-time shooting game, that once gained a lot of fame. The Finnish studio told that it was operating with Rockstar Games to completely remaster the first two games in its cult classic third-person shooter series for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S.

Remedy to Remake Max Payne 1 & 2 into a Single Game

The remake would combine both games into one package and incorporate Remedy’s Northlight engine, which was previously used in Control and Quantum Break.

In a press release issued Wednesday, Remedy CEO Tero Virtala said,

Max Payne has always held a special place in the hearts of everyone at Remedy, and we know the millions of fans worldwide feel the same. We’re hugely excited to be working with our partners at Rockstar Games once again for the chance to bring the story, action, and atmosphere of the original Max Payne games back to players in new ways.

The first Max Payne was released in 2001 and it introduced NYPD investigator Payne. When it originally came out, it was innovative for incorporating bullet time, which was made famous in the first Matrix film. Players were able to slow down time as bullets rushed by, creating action-movie-style scenarios. Max Payne 2: The Fall of Max Payne saw the hero return two years later. The critically praised Max Payne 3 brought the series to a close in 2012.

