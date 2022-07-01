Remix Snaps On Snapchat 2022- PW’s How To Guide

Snapchat keeps on introducing new amazing features to keep its users intact. Snapchat introduced the Remix feature a few days back. The Remix Snap Feature allows you to create new Snaps that are built on your friends’ Snaps or even your own old Snaps. It allows you to record your own Snap alongside the original as it plays, much like TikTok’s Duets feature. It allows you to record and send responses to Snaps from other Snapchat users on android and iPhone. You can save remixes to your friend’s chat window but can’t download your Snapchat remix just yet. It is expected that soon Snapchat will update this feature. In this article, we will be discussing this all-new feature together with the procedure to remix snaps on Snapchat. So, Let’s just get started.

Steps for Remixing Snaps on Snapchat

In order to make a Snapchat remix, follow the steps mentioned below:

Click on the Stories tab. Select the Snap you want to Remix. Tap the three vertical dots icon in the top-right. Select Remix Snap. Choose different frames from the layout menu on the left to spice things up. Edit your Snap as you normally do. You can add GIFs to spice things up, or choose from the selection of stickers, filters, and more. Tap the Send icon to share the Remix with your friend.

In order to make Remixes of your old Snaps, open your Memories tab, select a Snap and then follow the same steps written above. The point that is worth mentioning here is that you cannot save or share Snap Remixes that you make from your friends’ Snaps. On the other hand, you can save, share and send Remixes that you create using your own Memories.