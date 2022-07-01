Remix Snaps On Snapchat 2022- PW’s How To Guide
Snapchat keeps on introducing new amazing features to keep its users intact. Snapchat introduced the Remix feature a few days back. The Remix Snap Feature allows you to create new Snaps that are built on your friends’ Snaps or even your own old Snaps. It allows you to record your own Snap alongside the original as it plays, much like TikTok’s Duets feature. It allows you to record and send responses to Snaps from other Snapchat users on android and iPhone. You can save remixes to your friend’s chat window but can’t download your Snapchat remix just yet. It is expected that soon Snapchat will update this feature. In this article, we will be discussing this all-new feature together with the procedure to remix snaps on Snapchat. So, Let’s just get started.
Steps for Remixing Snaps on Snapchat
In order to make a Snapchat remix, follow the steps mentioned below:
- Click on the Stories tab.
- Select the Snap you want to Remix.
- Tap the three vertical dots icon in the top-right.
- Select Remix Snap.
- Choose different frames from the layout menu on the left to spice things up.
- Edit your Snap as you normally do.
- You can add GIFs to spice things up, or choose from the selection of stickers, filters, and more.
- Tap the Send icon to share the Remix with your friend.
In order to make Remixes of your old Snaps, open your Memories tab, select a Snap and then follow the same steps written above. The point that is worth mentioning here is that you cannot save or share Snap Remixes that you make from your friends’ Snaps. On the other hand, you can save, share and send Remixes that you create using your own Memories.
What Is Snapchat+ Subscription Service?
Snapchat+ is actually Snapchat’s premium subscription service. It offers users access to “a collection of exclusive, experimental, and pre-release features” in the messaging app. Moreover, it comes with a bunch of options to pin a friend as a BFF, an exclusive badge, story rewatch count, and much more. Snapchat+ does not remove ads on the platform which seems quite odd for a premium service. Moreover, Snapchat is not the only messaging app that introduced a subscription offering. The other popular messaging services, including WhatsApp and Telegram, have also announced WhatsApp Premium and Telegram Premium over the past few months. So, it’s not a piece of very big news for the users.
Exclusive Features of Snapchat+ Subscription Service
The all-new premium subscription of Snapchat comes with some exclusive features. If you want to know about them, let’s get started.
- Pin Friend as #1 BFF
Snapchat+ will offer a new option for you to pin a friend to the top of the chat window as your #1 BFF.
- Snapchat+ Badge
Snapchat+ will treat all its premium users like a star. It will get an elusive star icon next to your Snapchat profile name to indicate that you are a Snapchat+ subscriber. All the other friends or users will presumably see your Snapchat+ badge when they visit your profile.
- Story Rewatch Count
This exclusive feature will let you see the number of times your friends have rewatched your story. However, this feature is experimental at the moment and is expected to expand to other users in the near future.
- Ghost Trails
Ghost Trails is a feature on Snap Maps. It will make it possible to check the location history of friends for the past 24 hours. Moreover, Ghost Trails will be visible only if your friend is sharing their location with you. Otherwise, you will not be able to avail this feature.
- Exclusive Snapchat Icons
The premium service has brought custom icons. All the Snapchat users will get over 30 icons to choose from. Furthermore, the company may eventually add more icons for Snapchat Plus users in the future.
Snapchat+ Price & Availability
Snapchat+ Premium service is priced at $3.99 per month. It is currently available in nine countries including:
- The United States
- Canada
- The United Kingdom
- France
- Germany
- Australia
- New Zealand
- Saudi Arabia
- United Arab Emirates (UAE)
There had been no words regarding the global rollout of the Snapchat plus yet.
FAQs
Is Snapchat+ available in Pakistan?
No, Snapchat+ is currently unavailable in Pakistan, and there is no word on when it will be launched in the country.
How much does Snapchat Plus cost?
Snapchat Plus price is et to be $3.99 per month.
Is Snapchat+ An Ad-Free Tier?
No, it’s not. Snapchat+ does not remove ads on the platform which seems quite odd for a premium service.
When will Snapchat+ Premium Subscription Make Its Way to our Country?
There had been no words by the company about the global rollout yet.
What’s the difference between Snapchat & Snapchat+?
The Snapchat plus comes with some exclusive features that the simple version does not contain. It comes with a bunch of options to pin a friend as a BFF, an exclusive badge, story rewatch count, and much more.
The Snap Remix feature allows you more creative ways to have fun with the App. You can take advantage of the feature to make your Snaps more exciting, and have fun sharing them with your friends! However, if you want to get more fun features then wait for the premium service. It will definitely meet your needs.