Remote Pakistani City Sets Example with Digital Health Transformation

Digitalization has become a necessity in almost every aspect of life, as it offers numerous benefits and convenience for users. In this regard, Mardan Medical Complex (MMC) has rolled out an online platform for patients to access their medical records. This new system is developed indigenously by the hospital’s IT department.

How Does the Medical Portal Work?

The Patient Portal enables users to check their medical history by visiting reports.mmckp.gov.pk. Moreover, patients have the option of entering their Medical Record (MR) number to view and download important medical documents. These include lab results, treatment details, and discharge summaries.

MMC’s Medical Director, Prof. Dr. Mohammad Said, shed light upon the importance of this development. He noted that the portal will assist the patients in staying updated on their health. “It will make health information more accessible and transparent,” he added.

The portal has benefits for doctors too. It offers them instant access to patient records, enabling quicker diagnoses and better coordination in treatment. The system also decreases the need for physical paperwork, making healthcare more efficient.

Dr. Said commended the hospital’s MIS department for their efforts in launching the service. He stressed that this initiative will make it easier for patients to access their records and improve overall patient satisfaction.

With the new digital platform, MMC is taking a step toward modernizing healthcare services in Mardan. It is also an inspiration for hospitals operating in other small cities of Pakistan.

