Renders Reveal iPhone 15 Plus With Slimmed Bezels, Dynamic Island and More
iPhone 15 lineup is one of the most anticipated series of the year. The company will launch the series in September this year. However, the phones have started appearing in many leaks and render. Some latest reports have revealed that the upcoming iPhone 15 Plus will come with some major updates compared to the iPhone 14 Plus. The images are said to be based on CAD drawings of the devices that were provided to Apple’s supply chain for device manufacturing.
Like the iPhone 15, the iPhone 15 Plus will feature a Dynamic Island instead of a notch, with Apple bringing the Dynamic Island design to the entire iPhone lineup in 2023. It will also include a USB-C port instead of a Lightning port, another change that Apple is making to all iPhone 15 devices.
In addition to a Dynamic Island, the iPhone 15 Plus will have slightly slimmer bezels. There may be minor tweaks to the size and thickness of the device. The iPhone 15 Plus CAD design features “slightly rounded edges” for a smoother transition from the front of the device to the back and a slightly thicker camera bump.
Moreover, iPhone 15 Plus will be identical in design and feature set to the iPhone 15, and it will continue to include a dual-lens camera with Wide and Ultra Wide lenses. The main difference between the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus could be battery size, as the iPhone 15 Plus is 6.7 inches and the iPhone 15 is 6.1 inches.
Some previous reports have revealed that iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will feature the same A16 chip. Both devices will come with a Qualcomm X70 modem, and blue and pink colour options. On the other hand, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will have a faster A17 chip, a titanium chassis, a more curved design, and camera improvements, among other additions.
