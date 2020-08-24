Tipster @OnLeaks has provided new renders that revealed the complete measurements of Pixel 4a 5G which come in at 153.9 x 74.0 x 8.6mm. The Pixel 4a stands at 144 x 69.4 x 8.2 mm. The 4a 5G will also come with two rear shooters alongside a display in the 6.1-6.2 inch range.

Renders Suggest Google Pixel 4a 5G to Come with a Larger Display

In our previous post, we have already informed you that the Google Pixel 4a 5G is coming soon alongside Pixel 5 and both phones are expected to carry over the basic design of the recent Pixel 4a but their software will be running on the Snapdragon 765G at the helm. The Pixel 5 is going to carry a dual-camera setup.

The renders show that the overall design of the phone looks like a Pixel 4a, with a punch-hole cutout in the top left corner, rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, USB-C port at the bottom and a headphone jack on top. However, the camera bump is slightly larger to accommodate the second ultrawide camera. Similar to 4a, the phone will have a plastic body.

It is also to be expected that Pixel 4a will be packed by 12.2MP main shooter alongside an ultrawide lens. The powerhouse will be backed by a smaller 3,800 mAh battery but it will not come with a headphone jack.

At the time of launch, Pixel 5 and 4a 5G will only be available in the US, Canada, the UK, Ireland, France, Germany, Japan, Taiwan, and Australia.

Recommended Reading: Google Pixel 5 & 4a 5G to Arrive on September 30