Reno4 Pro 5G is a power-packed phone with high price

To make a smartphone that is attractive and thrilling, and in many situations suitably distinct from the competition, the Oppo Reno4 Pro 5G has all the exact right technological ingredients. We used it for a couple of days and liked it, but then we couldn’t forget the ingredient that wasn’t so good for a long time: the high price.

This year, the mid-range market for smartphones is hyper-competitive, and while we welcome products that give more value than ever before, they are also very price-sensitive. The 699 British pound price of the Oppo Reno4 Pro, which is $898 turned over, suggests that this otherwise decent handset is a hard sell. In more depth, let ‘s look at it.

The Oppo Reno 4 Pro 5 G is a pretty phone from whatever perspective you look at it. It has flat curved front windows, rails that are polished and streamlined, and relatively slim bezels. The Oppo Reno 4 Pro 5G in your hand looks like a flagship. The front and back are both Gorilla Glass 5, which makes the handset sound amazing. The handset feels delicate, compact, and superior at 7.6 mm in thickness and 172 g.

A 6.5-inch Full HD+ 90Hz AMOLED display is available upfront. It looks sharp, shiny, and colourful on the surface. The touch, too, feels smooth and sensitive. This generation is no different, but it is not to suggest that the Snapdragon 765 G and up to 12 GB of RAM included are to be scoffed at.