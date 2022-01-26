Renowned Cryptographer Designs World’s First Quantum-resistant Messaging App ‘XX Messenger’

in a recent breakthrough, the renowned cryptographer David Chaum designed the world’s first-ever quantum-resistant messaging app, called the xx messenger. This messaging app enables the users to communicate in real-time through hundreds of decentralized nodes operating worldwide. The ‘XX’ messenger app is available for download on IOS and Android platforms. If we talk about the features of this app, it includes photo and audio sharing and is designed for easy use.

What is a Quantum Resistant Messenger?

Quantum resistance is defined as the cryptographical protection of the data from even the most lethal code-cracking systems. Such code-cracking systems include the Quantum computers that could potentially be utilized to hack the encrypted messages on other messenger apps even including the end-to-end encrypted WhatsApp. On the other hand, the quantum resistance theoretically eliminates that risk from XX Messenger.

Furthermore, a quantum-resistant messenger would be able to protect all the messages and data from all currently known decryption tools. This would also secure the sender and receiver along with their location data from being deciphered by any hacker.

Renowned Cryptographer David Chaum:

David Chaum is a popular cryptographer who gained immense fame for making the first known proposal for a blockchain protocol in 1982. In addition to the xx messenger app, he also developed an Ecash app, that secures users’ personal information cryptographically.

In the case of XX messenger, David Chaum told a source that the security of XX Messenger depends on “decentralized mixnet protocol” that “ensures that even the most determined cannot tell who you are talking to.”

