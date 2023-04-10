Report Highlights Importance of Strong Passwords in Age of AI

We rely on passwords to secure our online identities and financial information in this digital age. Recent advances in artificial intelligence (AI), however, have made password protection a bigger challenge than ever. The emergence of artificial intelligence-based password-guessing platforms, such as PassGAN, has raised concerns regarding the vulnerability of our passwords.
The findings of a recent investigation utilizing PassGAN are alarming. It was discovered that 51% of common passwords can be deciphered in less than a minute, and 81% in less than a month. In addition, the platform is capable of autonomously learning the distribution of actual passwords from actual password breaches. Nevertheless, there are measures you can take to safeguard yourself.
Measures to Protect Yourself Against Password Guessing Tools
To protect your online accounts from password-guessing tools, you must generate strong passwords that are at least 12 characters long and contain a mix of uppercase and lowercase letters, numerals, and special characters. Using auto-generated passwords and updating them frequently is also recommended, particularly for banking and other financial apps. In addition, avoid using the same password for multiple accounts and apps, and never access financial or sensitive apps over a public Wi-Fi network.
Two-Factor Authentication: An Additional Effective Method
Two-factor authentication (2FA) is an additional effective method for securing your online accounts. This involves receiving a code on your mobile device that must be entered in order to access the app or account. By taking these measures, you can enhance your online security and prevent cybercriminals from stealing your personal information.
