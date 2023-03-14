Report Shows how Ramadan Timings Affect 4G Experience in Muslims Countries

Advertisement

During the holy month of Ramadan, there are notable changes in Internet usage patterns in Muslim countries. This month is a time for reflection, prayer, and fasting, where individuals refrain from eating and drinking during the daylight hours. The fast is broken at sunset with a meal called Iftar and starts again before sunrise with a meal called Suhur.

As a result of these changes in behavior, there are fluctuations in mobile network traffic in the early morning and evening hours. The morning period, between 3:00 A.M. and 6:00 A.M., when the first prayer of the day is performed, shows a significant decrease in 4G download speeds, likely due to higher user activity and network congestion. This change is particularly pronounced in countries like Pakistan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, where there is a decrease of over 20% in 4G download speeds, as many people wake up early to eat Suhur before the start of the fast.

Mobile Internet Traffic Increases While Download Speeds Decrease During Suhoor time in Muslim Countries

On the other hand, there is a marked increase in Internet traffic during the evening hours, especially after sunset when people break their fast with Iftar. This surge in activity is likely due to individuals catching up on missed work or leisure time during the day. Overall, the changes in Internet usage patterns during Ramadan reflect the cultural and religious practices of Muslims during this holy month.

As you can clearly see in the given images, the average download speeds during the Sehri time drops in these countries with Malaysia being the least affected while Paksitan & KSA are the most affected countries.

As Ramazan starts, mobile internet download speeds start to decline. After Ramadan ends, the data is then no longer included in the overall rolling average, as the usage behavior is overall changed.

