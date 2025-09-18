Report: US PR Firm Hired by Israel to Run Bot Campaigns

A new report has revealed that Israel hired a well-known US public relations firm to run bot campaigns to shape its online image. The firm, SKDK, is said to have been contracted in April 2025 for $600,000. Its role is to spread pro-Israel messages on social media and to prepare Israeli officials for interviews with major Western media outlets.

According to the report, SKDK is running what it calls “bot-based” campaigns. These campaigns use automated accounts to promote specific talking points and narratives online. The aim is to influence global public opinion and make pro-Israel content more visible.

In addition, SKDK is training Israeli spokespeople. These individuals are expected to appear on outlets such as the BBC, CNN, Fox News, and the Associated Press. The training is focused on improving how they present Israel’s position on sensitive issues to international audiences.

SKDK is not just any PR agency. It has deep ties to the Democratic Party in the United States. The firm was co-founded by Anita Dunn, a political strategist who advised both former President Barack Obama and current President Joe Biden.

Several senior leaders at SKDK also worked closely with Senator Chuck Schumer, the Senate Majority Leader. This makes the firm highly connected within Washington, especially in Democratic circles.

Because of these ties, the contract raises questions about the overlap between US politics, lobbying, and foreign governments. Critics argue that such partnerships blur the line between political strategy at home and influence campaigns abroad.

The report comes at a time when Israel is under heavy international scrutiny. Global protests, debates at the United Nations, and growing criticism on social media have put pressure on its government. In this context, investing in PR campaigns is seen as a way to counter negative coverage and maintain support from allies, especially in the United States.

Hiring a firm like SKDK shows how seriously Israel takes the battle for public opinion. With online platforms shaping much of the global conversation, managing social media narratives has become almost as important as traditional diplomacy.

The use of bot-based campaigns is a topic of controversy. Supporters argue that it is simply a way to ensure Israel’s side of the story reaches the public. Critics, however, worry it could spread propaganda and drown out genuine voices. They argue that automated accounts can distort online debate, mislead the public, and make it harder to know which opinions are real.

For Israel, the partnership with SKDK may be strategic. By working with a firm trusted in Washington, it ensures its messaging is shaped by experts who understand US politics and media. For SKDK, the deal is financially significant and raises its profile as a global PR player.

The report by Sludge highlights how modern conflicts are not only fought on the ground but also online. PR firms, political connections, and social media campaigns now play a central role in shaping global narratives. Whether this move will help Israel’s image or fuel further controversy remains to be seen.