Researchers from NUST Develop Country’s First 3D Concrete Printer

Researchers at Pakistan’s National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) have accomplished a remarkable feat by creating the nation’s first 3D concrete printer. This novel technology has the potential to solve problems associated with conventional construction techniques, such as low productivity, high costs, and construction waste.

Addressing Challenges with 3D Concrete Printing Technology

The 3D printing of concrete, also known as additive manufacturing, is a viable answer to these issues because it can lower building costs by 40 to 50 percent. This method employs a mix design identical to conventional concrete, but with improved rheological qualities, allowing the printer to generate architectural and structural components of diverse shapes.

The Pakistani construction industry is anticipated to grow by 92%, contributing to 2.53 % of the country’s GDP. Sadly, the country has a housing deficit of 10 million units, which is projected to expand to 13 million by 2025. The development of a concrete 3D printer could therefore give a viable answer to this dilemma.

Raja Dilawar Riaz, Usama Majid, Ammar Ali, and Muhammad Faizan, under the supervision of Dr. Muhammad Usman, Head of the Structures & Survey Department at the NUST Institute of Civil Engineering, created the printer using locally accessible resources. This strategy makes the technology an economical option for large-scale construction applications.

Advantages of 3D Concrete Printing Technology

The 3D printer’s advantages include design flexibility, increased production, reduced labor effort, expanded research possibilities, and precise deposition. In addition, it is an economical, energy-efficient, and safer option for construction workers. The printer was introduced for the first time during the First International Housing & Property Expo 2022 in Islamabad, under the subject “Low-Cost Innovative Housing Technology,” where it received considerable appreciation.

