Advertisement

Resident Evil 4 is one of the classic games that has won the hearts of many gamers worldwide. Capcom’s survival horror game is known for its thrilling gameplay, immersive graphics, and gripping storyline. Capcom is releasing the “Resident Evil 4” remake this week. However, now the company has revealed the official guide to the little animated sequences that punctuate the game. Resident Evil 4 has its own set of rules when it comes to its Little Anime sequences.

Advertisement

Resident Evil 4 Official Little Anime Rules Revealed

Check Also: Brace Yourselves For the Future Games Show Spring Showcase Going to Air Next Week

The anime, titled “Resident Evil 4 Anime PV Resident Evil Masterpiece Theater – ‘Leon and the Mysterious Village’ EP 1”, only lasts for 56 seconds, but it will surely delight anyone who has ever played the game before. Nippon Animation, a renowned Japanese studio responsible for the popular show “Masterpiece Theater”, was behind the animation style used in the clip. The game has received glowing reviews, with some claiming it is one of the best entries in the “Resident Evil” franchise.

Advertisement

Moreover, Resident Evil 4’s Official Little Anime Rules provide a fun and unique way to revisit the game’s characters and storyline. Resident Evil 4 remake promises more modern controls and UI, as well as new features such as additional side-quests. It will release on March 24th for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

See Also: FTC finalizes $245M Fine Against Epic Games, Here’s How to Get Your Refund