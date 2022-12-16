Resolution Games Showcase 2022 Roundup – All the Announcements from the Event

The 2022 Resolution Games Showcase was the first of its kind as the developers are making a claim in the VR/AR space. There are plenty of great titles coming from Resolution Games. So let’s break it down.

Spatial Ops Open Beta

The show began with the Spatial Ops Open Beta, which is now available to download. This game runs through the SideQuest VR software. It supports 1 to 8 players and allows players to create digital maps alongside their physical surroundings.

Racket Club:

Racket Club is another such project revealed by Resolution Games. This one is a sports game that connects players from around the world to VR games, reinventing the idea of pickup sports.

Demeo Reign of Madness

Demeo Reign of Madness game’s long-awaited PvP version will release next year. Also, the Reign of Madness update is out now for players. The final chapter of the Mad Elven King Saga is complete with new cards, levels, and enemies. Moreover, the game will be exiting Early Access and is out now on the Epic Games Store. In addition, Demeo is fully playable on Steam Deck, allowing them to take the game anywhere with them.

Other Updates:

Three new game updates are available now on various headsets, which are as follows:

Bait! Fishin’ Buddies: It brings multiplayer to the experience, adding the Penguin Point and Casters’ Cove maps. Multiplayer support is up to 12 players in Casters’ Cove and 4 players elsewhere. (Meta Quest)

It brings multiplayer to the experience, adding the Penguin Point and Casters’ Cove maps. Multiplayer support is up to 12 players in Casters’ Cove and 4 players elsewhere. (Meta Quest) Blaston’s new free-to-play update: The 1v1 VR duelling shooter is now a free download on Meta Quest 2 and Steam VR. Next year, the game will launch on Pico Neo3 Link and Pico 4 headsets, with a Gratitude Pack containing in-game rewards.

The 1v1 VR duelling shooter is now a free download on Meta Quest 2 and Steam VR. Next year, the game will launch on Pico Neo3 Link and Pico 4 headsets, with a Gratitude Pack containing in-game rewards. Ultimechs: Its Season 2 update brings an Arcade Mode to the game and a brand-new UltiPass with 75 new items unlocked, including the GauntJet Trails. (Meta Quest, Pico headsets, and SteamVR)

