Return of the Flip: TIME Names Galaxy Z Flip3 5G Among 2021’s 100 Best Inventions

Before the dawn of the smartphone era, manufacturers tried out a variety of different phone styles and designs to see what would stick. From candy bar phones with their clicking dial pads, to more advanced flip phones and sliders, to phones with full QWERTY keyboards.

But in those days, it was the flip phone that really stole consumer hearts: compact enough to fit in your pocket, but expandable, to give you more features.

Keeping that spirit of innovation alive, Samsung has been working hard to develop the next generation of mobile device – one that combines the power of today’s smartphone with the portability and style of the flip.

Now with this year’s launch of the Galaxy Z FIip3 5G, Samsung has hit the mark, with consumers and tech enthusiasts taking notice of the device’s innovation, technological maturity, durability, and style. This combination finally led TIME Magazine to name the Galaxy Z FIip3 5G as one of “The 100 Best Inventions of 2021,” where it’s joined by the year’s most groundbreaking creations from around the world – a feat Samsung has achieved after three generations of foldable innovation.

After much dedication, the flip phone era has been reborn – with all the innovations of the modern smartphone.

TIME writes: “For the past few years, manufacturers have been trying to merge the functionality of smartphones with the portability of a ’00s-era flip phone—with results that were middling at best. But with the Galaxy Z FIip3, Samsung finally seems to have nailed it. The Z Flip is as compact as devices from two decades ago, only instead of a tiny display and physical dial pad, you get a vibrant 6.7-in. display, with another screen on the front cover so you can easily read messages or screen calls when it’s closed. Even better: the $999 price tag, making it the first mainstream phone with a foldable display that’s priced below $1,000.”

The Galaxy Z Flip3 5G is changing the way we work, express, and create with our smartphones. From hands free Flex mode and a stunning 12MP camera that’s changing the way we create content, to a redesigned Cover Screen that’s four times larger than before, letting you see more of your messages and notifications on the go without opening your phone. And with Dolby Atmos supported speakers, a Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, and a responsive UX that adapts to how you fold the phone, the Galaxy Z Flip3 offers a level of entertainment so far unseen on other devices. So you can immerse yourself deeper into your favorite stories, games, or video calls. Making it even more practical is the fact that the Galaxy Z Flip3 and Z Fold3 are the first foldable phones with a water-resistant IPX8 rating. And it all comes in an iconic design that’s compact enough to slip in your pocket.

With its combination of smartphone functionality and flip phone portability, it’s easy to see why the trendsetting Galaxy Z FIip3 5G is making lists for bringing users an all-new smartphone experience. And with the holiday season just around the corner, it may be a perfect item for your holiday shopping list as well. Now with the all-new Galaxy Z Flip3 Bespoke Edition, you can mix and match colors to customize the Z Flip3 for anyone on your list, for a one-of-a-kind gift that matches their unique style.