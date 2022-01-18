Return of Tilted Towers: Fortnite teases a new update

What was once old has become new again. Fans are eager to see what upgrades Epic Games will make to the Battle Royale’s newest battlefield now that Chapter 3 is in full swing. In terms of new content, it’s almost guaranteed that they’ll see a significant change to the map this week with the return of Tilted Towers, a famous Fortnite site.

Tilted Towers was a well-known landmark in the early days of Fortnite: a dense, multilevel location with high spawn rates for gear but also plenty of hiding spots for enemies, making it a high-risk, high-reward drop zone and a perfect setting for tense, memorable firefights.

One more sleep 🏙️ — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) January 17, 2022

Because major plot events frequently modify the Battle Royale, Fortnite is no stranger to change. As a result, Tilted Towers might take on a new form, similar to how it did in Season 5 when it united with Salty Springs. It wouldn’t surprise us if the buildings were remodeled and the loot locations were relocated.

While fans wait for another chance to visit Tilted Towers, there have been a number of major modifications and additions to Fortnite in recent months. Along with weapon balancing improvements, the game launched the Shield Keg earlier this month, and a weekend patch doubled the frequency of Fortnite’s new tornadoes and lightning storms.