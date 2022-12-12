Returnal To Make Its Way To PC: All You Need Is 32GB RAM To Play Comfortably

Let me tell you that Microsoft Flight Simulator also recommends this amount of RAM. Reports claim that it has a minimum requirement of 8GB of RAM and recommends 16GB. However, other graphically-demanding PC games, including Cyberpunk 2077, Red Dead Redemption 2, Dying Light 2, and A Plague Tale: Requiem, do not suggest more than 16GB of RAM.

If you don’t know about Returnal, then let me tell you that it is a third-person roguelike shooter that features undeniably stunning visuals. However, it’s still not clear why the game demands so much RAM in order to unlock its full potential. The point worth noting is that rest of the system’s requirements are pretty normal for a game ported from a next-generation console. All you need is at least an Intel i7-8700 or AMD Ryzen 7 2700X CPU, together with an Nvidia RTX 2070 Super or AMD RX 6700 XT GPU in order to meet its recommended specs.

Returnal is also expected to include support for Nvidia’s DLSS and AMD’s FSR upscaling technology together with ray-tracing for both shadows and reflections, as well as unlocked framerates.

Mikael Haveri, the brand director at Returnal developer Housemarque also hinted at some of these perks in the Sony blog post announcing the PC port:

“For our PC version, there will be an array of PC-specific tweaks and upgrades to make sure that the experience is as fluid as possible,” Haveri explains, while adding that more details about this will become available “later.”

The point worth mentioning here is that if Returnal does support ray-tracing and upscaling technologies, it is still unclear why it is different for Sony to recommend 32GB of RAM as a baseline. The duo Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered even support ray-tracing and DLSS, however, their highest ultimate ray-tracing options require 32GB of RAM. Otherwise, users can play both games comfortably with just 16GB of RAM.

