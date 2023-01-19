Advertisement

The PC version of Returnal will finally launch on February 15, with confirmation coming from Housemarque and PlayStation Studios. The company has also revealed a brand new trailer and more details on the impressive graphical features and demanding specs.

Returnal Will Launch for PC on February 15

Returnal will support Nvidia DLSS and NIS, as well as AMD’s FSR technology for those who what to maximize Returnal’s performance on PC. Moreover, the PC version of Returnal will support ray-traced shadows. This will make the contrast of a dark setting and neon bullets pop out even more than before. All of this can be now seen in two new wide-resolution formats, Ultrawide at 21:9 and Super Ultrawide at 32:9.

Sony says the game features “ray-traced audio,” which isn’t a common term in gaming. Moreover, Returnal will also support keyboard and mouse controls on PC. Players can still use a wired connection to experience the game with the DualSense controller’s haptic feedback and adaptive triggers.

Housemarque also reaffirmed the demanding PC specs needed to play Returnal on PC. If you want to play Returnal at a 4K resolution with ray tracing at 60 frames per second (fps), you’ll need an Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti GPU, Intel i9-11900K CPU, and 32 GB of RAM. This falls in line with the recent trend of extremely demanding PC games.

The game originally launched as a PS5 exclusive on April 30, 2021. From February 15th, it will be available for Pc users as well.

