The federal government of Pakistan has significantly ramped up import regulatory duties on the import of certain food and non-food items including up to a 240% hike in import duties on mobile phones. The main purpose behind this new levy is the collection of an additional Rs27 billion in revenues in the new fiscal year. The new taxes were announced in the budget 2021-22. According to a notification issued by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), the new regulatory duties came into force last Thursday which is regarded as the first day of the new fiscal year. Consequently, the prices of smartphones have been increased. Thus, we’re going to mention the revised price structure for smartphones of Redmi and Poco.

Revised Price Structure for Redmi & Poco phones after the new Taxes

Revised Price Structure for Latest Redmi Phones:

Model Old RRP (PKR) New RRP (PKR) Redmi 9A (2 GB + 32 GB) 14,600 15,599 Redmi 9C (3 GB + 64 GB) 17,999 18,999 Redmi Note 10 Pro (6 GB + 128 GB) 43,999 47,999 Redmi Note 10 Pro (8 GB + 128 GB) 47,999 54,999

As you can see in the above-mentioned table, the prices of various redmi smartphones have been increased after the imposition of new duty. The Redmi 9A is now available at PKR 15,999/-, as compared to its older price of PKR 14,600/-. Similarly, the price of Redmi 9C has been increased by PKR 1000, and the new price in which its available is PKR 18,999/-.

Now moving towards the note series. the Redmi Note 10 Pro (6 GB + 128 GB) is now available at PKR 47,999, witnessing an increase of 4000 rupees. Simultaneously, Redmi Note 10 Pro (8 GB + 128 GB) is now available at PKR 54,999/-, as compared to the older price of PKR 47,999/-.

Revised Price Structure for Latest Poco Phones:

Model Old RRP (PKR) New RRP (PKR) Poco X3 Pro (6 GB + 128 GB) 41,999 46,999 Poco X3 Pro (8 GB + 256 GB) 47,999 54,999 Poco F3 (8 GB + 256 GB) 65,999 71,999

The aforementioned chart shows the new retail prices for the latest Poco Models.

Conclusion:

The data is taken from an extremely credible source, if you have any queries regarding it, you can share them in the comment section!

check out? Poco M3 Pro 5G Full Review: Poco’s Entry into the Budget 5G Smartphone Arena



