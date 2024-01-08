Revolutionizing Road Safety: Toyota Introduces World’s First Self-Drifting GR Supra

Today, I have a very good piece of news for all the car lovers. Toyota and Stanford’s Dynamic Design Lab have teamed up for an incredible project. Have you ever heard of self-drifting cars? No? Toyota has recently introduced a self-drifting GR Supra. The company will be using AI for drift training. The basic goal of Toyota is to revolutionize road safety by incorporating pro racing skills with AI for smart vehicle automation.

Toyota Teams Up With Stanford’s Dynamic Design Lab For An Amazing Project

The basic goal behind this incredible project is to make cars smarter by combining the expertise of professional drivers with AI. Both companies believe that this could change how we approach safety on the roads. Reports claim that the self-drifting GR Supra is more than just a display of advanced technology. The car acts as a testing ground for building advanced safety tech. Toyota aims to use the acuities gained from this project in the broader auto industry. According to Gill Pratt, the CEO and chief scientist at Toyota Research Institute (TRI):

“The project strives to learn from skilled drivers to make control algorithms that improve human driving skills, ensuring safety for everyone.”

The self-driving Toyota GR Supra will get inspiration from the driving styles of professional drifters. Moreover, it will combine machine-learning technology with algorithms emanated from human drifters. Recent reports claim that engineers, with the support of Toyota Racing Development and Stanford University, are working together to create a new level of active safety technology competent for handling intense driving situations. Now, you must be wondering what’s the need for such a vehicle. The demand for such innovations is highlighted by the unsettling statistics of car-related fatalities. It is with 40,000 in the United States and 1.25 million worldwide each year. The self-drifting Supra aspires to authorize vehicles with the capability to handle emergencies beyond the ordinary driver’s abilities.

The companies have conducted several tests at Thunderhill Raceway to demonstrate what the self-drifting Supra can do. It also gives us a peek at how future automotive safety might look. Toyota intends to incorporate the developed algorithms into active safety systems so that a safety cushion for drivers in emergencies could be formed.

It is pertinent to mention here that the project is still in the testing phase. It would not be wrong to say that Toyota’s dedication to pushing tech boundaries for safer and more satisfying driving experiences is a powerful move toward a new era of automotive safety. The self-drifting Supra indicates the harmony between human instinct and AI. It will no doubt bring us one step closer to a future with fewer accidents and improved driving abilities. What do you think?