Telecom Infrastructure to Gain “Critical Status” as Right of Way NOCs Get a 21-Day Deadline

Pakistan may finally be close to solving one of the biggest obstacles holding back broadband and fiber expansion: the long-standing Right of Way (RoW) issue.

According to sources in the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecom, the government has introduced new amendments to the Telecom Reorganization Act, aimed at removing bureaucratic delays in the approval process for telecom infrastructure deployment.

The proposed changes, now submitted to Parliament, could significantly speed up broadband connectivity projects across the country, especially as Pakistan pushes toward a more digitally connected economy.

Right of Way: A Persistent Barrier to Broadband Growth

For years, telecom operators in Pakistan have struggled with delays in obtaining No Objection Certificates (NOCs) from various government bodies for laying fiber optic cables and expanding mobile infrastructure.

Right of Way permissions are essential for:

Installing underground fiber networks

Deploying broadband infrastructure

Expanding 4G and future 5G backhaul

Building telecom towers and transmission systems

However, the process has often been slowed by overlapping jurisdictions, paperwork, and inconsistent timelines. The result has been slower broadband rollout, particularly outside major urban centers.

21-Day Deadline Introduced for RoW NOC Approvals

The most significant reform in the new amendment is the introduction of a strict timeline.

Under the proposed clause:

Authorities must issue an NOC for Right of Way within 21 days

If the deadline is missed, RoW approval will be considered automatically granted

This “deemed approval” mechanism could be a game-changer, ensuring that telecom projects are not stalled indefinitely due to administrative delays.

For operators, it introduces predictability and faster execution. For consumers, it could mean quicker access to high-speed broadband.

Telecom Infrastructure to Be Declared ‘Critical Infrastructure’

Another major shift in the amendment is the legal recognition of telecom networks as critical infrastructure.

This classification is important because it elevates telecom deployment to the same national priority level as:

Power infrastructure

Water supply systems

Transportation networks

Once telecom infrastructure is legally protected as critical, it becomes much harder for local bodies or individuals to obstruct installation. This reflects the growing understanding that connectivity is no longer optional, it is essential for economic and social development.

Rs 1 Million Fine Proposed for Obstructing Telecom Deployment

To enforce the reforms, the amendment also introduces penalties.

Sources say:

No institution or individual will be allowed to block telecom infrastructure installation

Anyone creating hurdles could face a fine of up to Rs 1 million

This is a strong deterrent aimed at preventing unnecessary roadblocks during fiber deployment and tower installation.

Such enforcement measures have been demanded by the telecom industry for years, as operators frequently reported delays caused by local resistance or administrative complications.

Parliamentary Approval Expected Soon

The Ministry of IT and Telecom has already submitted the proposed amendments to Parliament.

Approval is expected in the upcoming parliamentary session. If passed into law, these reforms could remove one of the biggest structural bottlenecks in Pakistan’s digital infrastructure roadmap.

A Potential Turning Point for Pakistan’s Digital Connectivity

If implemented effectively, these reforms could mark a turning point in Pakistan’s broadband journey.

The telecom sector has long argued that infrastructure expansion is not limited by technology but by approvals and administrative bottlenecks.

By enforcing timelines, automatic approvals, and penalties for obstruction, Pakistan may finally unlock faster progress in nationwide fibre expansion, digital inclusion, and long-term readiness for 5G.

The key test will be implementation. Laws can set the framework, but execution across provinces, municipalities, and institutions will determine whether Pakistan truly breaks the cycle of delays. Still, for a country aiming to accelerate its digital economy, resolving the Right of Way issue could be one of the most impactful reforms in years.